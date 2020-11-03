Micromax IN series India Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestream

Micromax IN series launch

Micromax IN series Price in India, Features Launch Live Updates: Micromax IN series will launch in India today and the event will kick off at 12:00 PM today. The Indian smartphone brand is expected to launch two devices at reasonable prices. The Micromax IN series India launch will be streamed live via the brand’s YouTube channel. While the specifications of both the handsets are yet to be revealed, it is known that they will be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

The “Made in India” phones will go on sale via Flipkart and the brand’s online store. This information comes from the brand itself. It is being rumored that the Micromax IN series price in India will be between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000. The Micromax IN series will reportedly include two phones. The budget one is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and the more expensive one is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. If rumors are to be believed, the smartphones will arrive with a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

Rumors hint that the more affordable version will have a dual rear camera setup. The expensive version is expected to pack a triple camera setup. If we look at the competition, you will mostly find a quad-camera setup at the back. The new Micromax phones will likely offer a nearly stock Android experience. The devices will exclude any bloatware or ads, as revealed by Micromax co-founder Sharma.