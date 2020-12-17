Micromax IN Note 1 to go on sale on Flipkart starting midnight

Micromax IN Note 1 (Image: Micromax)

Micromax has announced the next sale date of its IN Note 1 phone. The sale will be live at midnight on December 18 on the e-commerce website Flipkart. This will be the second time, Micromax’s comeback mid-range budget offering will be going for sale. Micromax has promised that it will include the back cover with the device. Also, it has been said that there will be “ample stocks” available for sale this time around.

This will be a part of Flipkart’s last sale of the year, Big Savings Days Sale. Micromax IN Note 1 is available in two colours and priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499 for 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variants respectively.

Earlier this month on December 10, Micromax IN 1b went for sale for the first time after its first sale was delayed on November 26 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Micromax In Note 1 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. The ‘Made in India’ phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is capable of supporting 18W fast charging along with reverse charging.

On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 5MP camera and two 2MP cameras. On the front, it has a 16MP punch-ole camera. On the back of the device, there is also a fingerprint scanner.

Micromax IN Note 1 runs on stock Android 10 without any bloatware and the company promises that the users will get two years of regular OS and security updates. The device goes up against the likes of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme Narzo series.

