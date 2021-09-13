Micromax In Note 1 Pro tipped off to launch in September: Here’s all we know

Micromax could be working on a new smartphone in its new ‘In’ series. The new phone is expected to be a successor to the Micromax In Note 1. This could be the new Micromax In Note 1 Pro which was recently spotted on Geekbench.

Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has hinted at a new Micromax smartphone launching in September and this could be the new Note 1 Pro. However, Micromax has so far made no such official announcement yet. Check out the tweet below.

[Exclusive] Micromax is indeed coming up with a new smartphone. In all likelihood, it’s going to be the In Note 1 Pro and is set to launch at the end of September.#Micromax #MicromaxInNote1Pro — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 10, 2021

Micromax In Note 1 Pro: What to expect?

The Micromax In Note 1 Pro was spotted with the model number E7748. Specifications revealed in the listing include a MediaTek MT6785 SoC, which could be the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. The device scored 519 on the single-core test and 1,673 on the multi-core test. The Helio G90 chipset would mean no 5G support on the Note 1 Pro either, which would have helped it compete with phones like the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

Also Read | Micromax In 1 review: Clean software gives this budget smartphone an edge

The phone is also expected to come with 4GB RAM in at least one of its variants and run on Android 10, which is outdated at this point. Not much beyond this is known about the phone at this point.

However, given its ‘Pro’ moniker, the device is expected to improve on most of the specifications of the older Micromax In Note 1. The Note 1 came with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM, a quad-camera setup and a 48MP main camera. There is a 16MP front camera, stock Android, a 5,000mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with 128GB storage.