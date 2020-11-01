scorecardresearch
Micromax to launch In series on Nov 3: All we know about the ‘Made in India’ phones

Ahead of the launch, the Indian smartphone-maker has been teasing its followers with glimpses of its product and the hardware it packs.

By: Tech Desk | November 1, 2020 4:31:43 pm
micromax in series, micromax new phones, micromax phone launch india, micromax in price india, micromax in launch date, micromax in launch eventMicromax will mark its comeback in Indian smartphone market with two new phones (Source: Micromax/Twitter)

Micromax is making a big comeback in the Indian smartphone market with new smartphones under the all-new In lineup. The launch is scheduled for November 3 at 12 noon. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone-maker has been teasing its followers with glimpses of its product and the hardware it packs. There have been few leaks too regarding the details of the two smartphones set to be unveiled in a couple of days.

Micromax In series: Processor

Micromax’s In series is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 and G35 processors. The higher variant is set to pack the G85 SoC and will be targetted at gamers looking for a performance-packed smartphone under budget. On the other hand, the more affordable or entry-level smartphone will be powered by the G35 processor.

Micromax In series: Display

Similar to other smartphones in the market, the two smartphones from Micromax are likely to sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. The display should be good for watching OTT content which has become a norm for more smartphone users after the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Micromax In series: Camera

It is not yet clear whether the phones sport triple or quad-camera setup housed inside the rectangular camera module on the back. As per leaks, the top variant has a quad-camera setup on the back. From the images posted by Micromax, there is also a question mark over whether the phones will have a cut-out selfie camera or the one that pops up.

Micromax In series: Design

It has a pretty standard candy bar design. Instead of an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the phones have one of the back. Micromax has revealed that the phone will come in two colour variants — white and blue with the latter sporting an X on the back. There is also a variant that has different shades on the back panel. It may also show different colours depending upon the light, similar to various smartphones in the market. Also, the ‘IN’ branding is at the bottom of the phone.

Micromax In series: Price and storage variants

The phones are expected to be priced between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 as revealed by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. Various leaks suggest that the RAM and storage on the phones can be as low as 3GB and 32GB. However, another hint from the company suggests that the higher variant will have bigger internal storage or expandable storage via microSD card.

