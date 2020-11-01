Micromax to launch In series on Nov 3: All we know about the ‘Made in India’ phones

Micromax will mark its comeback in Indian smartphone market with two new phones (Source: Micromax/Twitter)

Micromax is making a big comeback in the Indian smartphone market with new smartphones under the all-new In lineup. The launch is scheduled for November 3 at 12 noon. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone-maker has been teasing its followers with glimpses of its product and the hardware it packs. There have been few leaks too regarding the details of the two smartphones set to be unveiled in a couple of days.

Micromax In series: Processor

Micromax’s In series is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 and G35 processors. The higher variant is set to pack the G85 SoC and will be targetted at gamers looking for a performance-packed smartphone under budget. On the other hand, the more affordable or entry-level smartphone will be powered by the G35 processor.

India is gearing up to game on with the ultimate performance. And we have the perfect processor for that. Share the screenshot to tell us which one you think it is. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon.#MicromaxIsBack #INForIndia pic.twitter.com/g4EoKHN7Pr — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 27, 2020

Micromax In series: Display

Similar to other smartphones in the market, the two smartphones from Micromax are likely to sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. The display should be good for watching OTT content which has become a norm for more smartphone users after the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

India is incredibly beautiful. Our upcoming smartphone display gets you fully immersed in it. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/U2qhdbzFR4 — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 31, 2020

Micromax In series: Camera

It is not yet clear whether the phones sport triple or quad-camera setup housed inside the rectangular camera module on the back. As per leaks, the top variant has a quad-camera setup on the back. From the images posted by Micromax, there is also a question mark over whether the phones will have a cut-out selfie camera or the one that pops up.

From stunning wides to tiny details, you will be able to capture it all. Guess how many cameras our upcoming smartphone has? #INMobiles

unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/9FUCsGkoMO — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 30, 2020

Micromax In series: Design

It has a pretty standard candy bar design. Instead of an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the phones have one of the back. Micromax has revealed that the phone will come in two colour variants — white and blue with the latter sporting an X on the back. There is also a variant that has different shades on the back panel. It may also show different colours depending upon the light, similar to various smartphones in the market. Also, the ‘IN’ branding is at the bottom of the phone.

Micromax In series: Price and storage variants

The phones are expected to be priced between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 as revealed by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. Various leaks suggest that the RAM and storage on the phones can be as low as 3GB and 32GB. However, another hint from the company suggests that the higher variant will have bigger internal storage or expandable storage via microSD card.

We know your cherished memories are precious to you. That’s why we’ve made sure you have the space to keep them all. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/gXWryY5Ptl — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 1, 2020

