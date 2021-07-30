Micromax In 2b launched in India, price starts from Rs 7,999

Micromax has launched a new In 2b smartphone in India, which is a successor to the Micromax In 1b device. The key features of the new budget phone are a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

The new Micromax In 2b is priced at Rs 7,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Its predecessor was available with a starting price of Rs 6,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost you Rs 8,999. It is being offered in Black, Blue, and Green colour options. The device will go on sale via Flipkart and Micromaxinfo.com.

Micromax In 2b: Specifications, features

The newly launched Micromax In 2b comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 400nits of brightness, an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It ships with Android 11 out of the box. The budget phone packs a Unisoc T610 octa-core processor, which is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The latest Micromax In 2b smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims will offer up to 160 hours of music playback, up to 20 hours of web browsing, up to 15 hours of video streaming, and up to 50 hours of talk time.

For photography, there is a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. It offers features like night mode, background portrait, beauty mode, motion photo, and more. On the front, one will find a 5MP selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports dual VoWiFi, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, and USB Type-C port. The device has a waterdrop-style notched display and a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, there is a dual rear camera setup, which is placed in a rectangular-shaped camera module. The Micromax In 2b sports a rear fingerprint sensor as well.