Micromax In 2b India launch on July 30: Expected features, and more

Micromax In 2b smartphone will make its debut in India on July 30. The company has posted the launch teaser on Twitter, which not only confirms the launch date, but also its design. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has also published a dedicated Micromax In 2b page, confirming availability on the e-commerce platform.

The listing has also revealed some of the features of the Micromax In 2b. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by an unannounced “high-power” processor. It is backed by a Mali G52 GPU, which the company is claiming will offer 30 percent better graphics performance in comparison to the “competition.”

The Micromax In 2b also features a 5,000mAh battery which is said to deliver up to 160 hours of music playback, up to 20 hours of web browsing, up to 15 hours of video streaming and up to 50 hours of talk time. The rest of the features are still unknown.

The device has a waterdrop-style notched display and a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, there is a dual rear camera setup, which is placed in a rectangular-shaped camera module. The upcoming Micromax In 2b sports a rear fingerprint sensor, as per the teasers. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the screen. The smartphone seems to have a gradient glossy finish on the back.

The Micromax In 2b will launch in India on July 30 at 12:00PM (noon) IST. It will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart and Micromaxinfo.com. The device will be offered in three colour options, including Black, Blue, and, Green.

The new phone will be a sequel to the Micromax In 1b, which was launched back in 2020. To recall, the Micromax In 1b packs a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a dual rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The In 1b was launched with a starting price of Rs 6,999.