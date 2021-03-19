Micromax In 1 launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Micromax has launched a new budget phone in India, which is called Micromax In 1. The device comes with a modern punch-hole display design and offers good enough specifications at a reasonable price. The Micromax In 1 has a metallic finish at the back and features a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is already powering some of the budget phones in India. Keep reading to know everything about the new phone from Micromax.

Micromax In 1: Full specifications

The latest Micromax In 1 device packs a massive 6.67-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 400nits of peak brightness. The display supports full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The selfie camera is housed in the central hole-punch cut out. It features a fingerprint scanner at the back. One can also use the face unlock feature to unlock the phone.

It runs Android 10 out of the box, just like the Realme X7 series and Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphones. Micromax has promised that it will roll out the latest Android 11 by May this year. The device will get two years of monthly security updates. Under the hood is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Micromax In 1 supports storage expansion. You can use the microSD card to expandable the internal storage by up to 256GB. Micromax has added a 5,000mAh battery inside the Micromax In 1. It offers support for 18W fast charging as well.

In terms of optics, there are three cameras at the back. It includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP sensor for depth sensing, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front is an 8MP selfie camera. The device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, dual-VoLTE, dual-VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Micromax In 1 price in India, availability

The Micromax In 1 price in India is set at Rs 10,499, which is the base price for 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage configuration is being offered for Rs 11,999. It will go on sale starting March 26 at 12:00PM (noon) via Flipkart and Micromax’s website. As part of the launch, Micromax is offering the budget phone at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 for a limited time period. The 6GB model will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,499.