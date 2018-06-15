Micromax Canvas 2 Plus with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Micromax Canvas 2 Plus has been launched in India, featuring a 5.7-inch HD+ display and a 4000mAh battery. Micromax Canvas 2 Plus has been launched in India, featuring a 5.7-inch HD+ display and a 4000mAh battery.

Micromax has launched the Canvas 2 Plus – the company’s latest mid-end smartphone in India. The Canvas 2 Plus features a 5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ display and a 4000mAh battery inside. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and will be made available in all major retail outlets across the country.

Micromax Canvas 2 Plus should be seen as an upgraded version of the Canvas 2, which was launched way back in 2012. At the time, the Canvas 2 was a popular smartphone which came with a 5-inch HD (720p) screen and 3GB RAM. However, the Canvas 2 Plus appears to be mediocre compared to the phones in the same price bracket.

Micromax Canvas 2 Plus sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device comes running on Google’s Android Nougat operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. As for the other features, the Canvas 2 Plus comes with Face Unlock capability, 22 regional language support and a fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the camera, the device features a 13MP primary camera with an 80-degree wide angle view lens. It also comes with various modes like – beauty, time-lapse, panorama, and more. On the front, it sports an 8MP camera for taking selfies.

Given its underpowered hardware, Micromax Canvas 2 Plus will be facing tough competition against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Honor 7C, and Motorola Moto G5 Plus. Xiaomi Mi Note 5, for instance, has been well received in India owing to its solid performance and excellent cameras on board. The phone costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999.

Are you planning to buy the Micromax Canvas 2 Plus? Let us know in the comments sections?

