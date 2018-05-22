Micromax launches Bharat Go, its first Android Oreo Go Edition device at Rs 4,399

Micromax has launched Bharat Go, the company’s first smartphone powered by Android Oreo’s Go Edition OS. Micromax has launched Bharat Go, the company’s first smartphone powered by Android Oreo’s Go Edition OS.

Micromax has launched Bharat Go, the company’s first smartphone powered by Android Oreo’s Go Edition OS. This phone has been launched in partnership with Airtel, which aims to improve customer access to low-cost smartphones, including those that run Android Oreo Go Edition. While the phone originally costs Rs 4,399, Airtel is offering cashback worth Rs 2,000 on its launch, to make the phone effectively worth Rs 2,399.

Among its specifications, Micromax’s Bharat Go features a 4.5-inch inch screen. Based on Android Oreo Go Edition, this phone comes with a quad-core Mediatek processor, that is backed by 2000mAh of battery. The Bharat Go offers 1GB RM and 8GB of internal memory. The VoLTE-compliant Dual-SIM Bharat Go runs pre-loaded apps like Gmail Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Chrome, YouTube Go, Assistant Go, Play Store and GBoard, which will offer the latest Android experience with low data consumption. Also, Bharat Go features a smart key, to enable taking screenshots shots, pictures and switching to silent mode.

Also read: Google Android Oreo Go edition is for entry-level phones, and here’s what it really offers

On the camera front, Micromax’s first Android Go Edition phone comes with a 5MP rear lens, as well as a 5MP front sensor. Connectivity options on the phone includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth a microUSB port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, OTG support on this phone provides mass storage, serial communications, keyboards/mice support, game controllers, ethernet connectivity, camera controller as well as a photo import feature, to get images from other cameras.

Under the Android Oreo (Go Edition), the smartphones that have been launched in India include the Nokia 1, Asus Zenfone Live L1, Lava Z50, Alcatel 1x, Huawei Y3 (2018). Airtel’s tie-ups with these devices comes under its Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd