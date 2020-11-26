scorecardresearch
Micromax IN 1b’s sale delayed, next sale date unconfirmed

Micromax co-founder and CEO Rahul Sharma tweeted about the delay and promised potential buyers that the sale will be live at the earliest.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 26, 2020 1:17:04 pm
micromax 1b, micromax 1b sale delay, micromax 1b sale cancelled, micromax 1b next sale dateMicromax 1b has a 6.52-inch IPS HD+ display (Image: Micromax website)

Micromax IN 1b’s sale has been delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances”. Micromax’s entry-level budget smartphone was scheduled to go on sale today starting at 12 PM on Flipkart and Micromax’s website. The phone was unveiled by Micromax co-founder and CEO Rahul Sharma earlier this month in a live-streamed event.

The sale was delayed even when Sharma tweeted about it a couple of hours before to inform his followers. “We regret to inform you that IN 1b is not going on sale today as planned due to an issue with logistics. Will update you on the new sale date at the earliest,” the Indian smartphone maker said in a statement.

Sharma tweeted about the delay and promised potential buyers that the sale will be live at the earliest.

Micromax 1b comes in two variants. The 2GB+32GB and 3GB+64GB variant are priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively. The budget smartphone has a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

ALSO READ | Micromax banks on INdia to take on Chinese brands

The 2GB+32GB variant runs on Android GO Edition but it is capable of running all the non-GO apps as well. The top variant of the Micromax 1b runs on Android 10. The company has guaranteed two years of software updates for the phone.

On the rear, it has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor whereas, on the front, it sports a 5MP selfie camera. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging speed and reverse charging via Type-C port.

