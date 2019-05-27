Mi Super Sale goes live: Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi 6 and more on discount

Xiaomi is hosting Mi Super Sale in India on its official website starting today on May 27. The sale is active till May 31 during which phones like Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi A2, and Poco F1 are on discount.

Apart from the discount, Xiaomi is also offering exchange deals and no cost EMI options as well. Purchase made during the sale period will also come with Jio cashback vouchers and additional data benefits. These are the phones which are on discount during the Mi Super Sale.

Redmi 6

The Redmi 6 is priced at Rs 7,499 for both 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. The phone was launched for Rs 7,999 for 3GB/32GB model and Rs 9,499 for 3GB/64GB model. It features MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, 5.45-inch HD+ display, 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras, 5MP selfie camera, and 3,000mAH battery.

Redmi 6 Pro

During the Mi Super Sale, the Redmi 6 Pro is available for Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 5.84-inch Full HD+ notched display, 12MP+5MP dual rear camera, 5MP front camera and 4,000mAh battery. It was launched for a starting price of Rs 10,999.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched for a price tag of Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB model and Rs 16,999 for 6GB/64GB model. The phone received a price cut earlier and during the sale, it is priced even lower at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM respectively. Redmi Note 5 Pro features Snapdragon 636 chipset, 5.99-inch Full HD display, 12MP+5MP dual rear camera, 20MP selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB model, and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB/64GB model while it was launched for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Apart from a dual front camera (20MP+2MP) and a notched display, the phone is not much different from the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 is available for Rs 8,999 for the base model of 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode during the Mi Super Sale. The selfie centric phone from Xiaomi was launched for Rs 9,999 for 3GB/32GB model and Rs 12,999 4GB/64GB model. It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 5.99-inch HD+ display, 12MP+5MP dual rear camera, 16MP front camera, and a 3,080mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2

On Xiaomi’s official website, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of Mi A2 is available for Rs 11,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at 15,999 during the sale period. Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s second smartphone with stock Android OS under Android One program and it was launched for a starting price of Rs 16,999. Mi A2 features Snapdragon 660 processor, 5.99-inch FHD+ display, 12MP+20MP dual rear camera, 20MP selfie camera, and a 3,010mAh battery.

Xiaomi Poco F1

During the Mi Super Sale on Mi.com, the base model of Poco F1 with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is available for Rs 19,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is available for Rs 20,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB Armoured edition is available for Rs 21,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is available for Rs 27,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model Armored edition is available for Rs 28,999.

The phone was launched for a starting price of Rs 20,999. Poco F1 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6.18-inch Full HD+ notched display, 12MP+5MP dual rear camera, 20MP selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.