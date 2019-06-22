Mi Max, Mi Note series may have hit end of road as Xiaomi has no plans to launch successor

Xiaomi looks like it might be done with Mi Max and Mi Note series of smartphones. Lei Jun, the CEO of the China-based smartphone maker, made some announcements regarding Xiaomi’s strategy on the product line and said that there are no plans to launch a new Mi Max or Mi Note device this year.

In a post on China’s social networking site Weibo, Jun shed some light on Xiaomi’s Mi and Redmi brand of smartphones and in this post, he announced that we will not be seeing the successors to the Mi Max and Mi Note series this year.

In the Weibo post, Jun mentioned that the Mi brand will continue to focus on the premium smartphones having a high-end performance with an eye on new retail markets. The brand will continue to work on new innovations such as Mi 9, Mi Mix series and upcoming CC series.

On the other hand, the Redmi brand will be delivering cost-effective phones which offer high-quality features. It will be focused on the e-commerce market.

The Mi Max range of smartphones was fairly popular among smartphone users for large display screens and big battery sizes. While the Mi Note series was the company’s upper mid-range offering. The Mi Note series used to act like a bigger version of the Mi flagship. But following the launch of the Mi Mix series, the Mi Note series became less appealing to the consumers. the last device released under the Mi Note range was the Mi Note 3 which was powered by Snapdragon 660 processor.

While the Mi Note users can look at the Redmi K20 as a spiritual successor to the Note range, the axing of Mi Max series is likely to leave a void. The Mi Max 3 smartphone came with a 5,500mAh battery, and at this time, there is no other smartphone from Xiaomi which has such a large battery.

So far, Xiaomi has not officially said that it is discontinuing the Mi Max and Mi Note range of smartphones but by not launching a successor, it is, in a way hinting towards the end of these devices. The brand may also have other long term plans these devices next year which we will need to wait and watch.