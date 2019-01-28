Mi Days on Flipkart: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 and others

Starting today, Xiaomi is providing a discount on its Redmi series phones and Poco F1 for three days on Flipkart. From January 28 to January 30, ‘Mi Days’ on Flipkart will offer up to Rs 4,000 discount on Xiaomi’s best-selling phones, including Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redm Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 and Redmi 6.

During the Mi Days sale, the base model of Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is selling at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro is selling for Rs 14,999.

While the company claims to provide a flat Rs 3,000 discount on the phones, the overall price cut is not more than Rs 1,000. The Redmi Note 6 Pro was already available for Rs 13,999 (4GB version) and Rs 15,999 (6GB version) respectively, when it launched towards the end of 2018.

Redmi Note 5 Pro is selling for a discounted price of Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version is selling for Rs 12,999. This is the lowest ever price for Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Redmi Note 5 Pro has the same processor as the Redmi Note 6 Pro, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. The major points of difference are the dual front camera on the newer phone and as notched display on the Note 6 Pro. Redmi Note 5 Pro and Note 6 Pro are pretty evenly matched in terms of performance.

The Redmi 6 is also selling at a discount at Mi Days sale. Launched at Rs 7,999, the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model of the Redmi 6 is selling for Rs 7,499. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 6 is selling for Rs 8,499 which was launched at a price of Rs 9,499.

Poco F1 discount on Flipkart

Poco F1 is the mid-range flagship level specification device from Poco, which is a sub-brand by Xiaomi. The Poco F1 has the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 12MP+5MP rear camera and a 4000 mAh battery. Poco F1 also comes with its own Poco launcher, and has already been upgraded to Android Pie on MIUI 10.

On Flipkart, the Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling for Rs 18,999 after the discount during Mi Days sale. The 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage model is selling for Rs 21,999 while 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is selling for Rs 25,999.