Xiaomi Mi 7th anniversary sale 2021: Check out the best deals and offers

Here are the best deals and offers from the Xiaomi Mi Anniversary Sale 2021. (Express Photo)

Xiaomi has just announced its Mi seventh anniversary sale 2021 in India. The sale will begin on July 12 and bring offers and deals on phones, laptops and other products. Mi Fans will also have the opportunity to get products such as Mi Electric Toothbrush, Mi Home Security Camera, Redmi 9 Prime, among others, with additional discount starting at Rs 99 at 4 pm every day.

The sale starts on July 12 and will go on till July 16, while the products will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other retail partners. Here are some of the best offers during the sale.

Mi anniversary sale 2021: Best deals and offers



Xiaomi will be offering the older generation Redmi Note 9 (4GB + 64GB) with a discount of Rs 7,000 off the MRP. Meanwhile the Mi 10T (8GB + 128GB) will be available on discount with Rs 11,000 off. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB/128GB variant will be available with a discount of Rs 7,000.

Xiaomi is also offering deals on customised bundles with the Pick N’ Choose offers. Users can create a bundle of multiple products and get additional discounts. Buying the Mi 11X 8GB+128GB and the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C gets you a discount of Rs 2,000. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon i7 and the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i together get you a discount of Rs 7,000.

Mi x99 store sale offers

Xiaomi will also be offering special deals on select products that will feature limited stock deals. These deals will be starting at as low as Rs 99 and will go on sale at 4pm daily. The products include the Redmi Earphones Red, the Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p and the Mi Smart Band 5, all of which will be available at Rs 99.

The Redmi 9A (2GB+32GB) Black, Redmi Note 10S (6GB + 64GB) Frost White and Redmi 9 Prime (4GB+64GB) Mint Green will also be available at Rs 299, Rs 999 and Rs 499 respectively during the sale.