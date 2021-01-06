Xiaomi Mi A3 users receive another Android 11 update that doesn’t brick the phone

Many Xiaomi Mi A3 users had reported bricked phones after installing the first Android 11 update.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 has received a second Android 11 update with version number 12.0.3.0. The new update comes merely days after a first Android 11 update for the phone bricked the device for many users. Xiaomi had acknowledged the issue and had immediately rolled back the earlier update. The new software update has no such bricking issue, claims the company.

The rollout of the new Mi A3 update started on late Tuesday, initially being reported by some users on Twitter. The size of the new system update is 1.40GB and it includes the December 2020 Android security patch. Just like the update that was rolled back, the new update brings Android 11 and all its core features.

After Mi A3 users found their devices in an unusable condition following the installation of the first update, Xiaomi offered free repairs to customers irrespective of whether they had voided their warranties or not. While the new 12.0.3.0 update does not brick the device, it is not completely free of issues and bugs. A number of users on Twitter have reported new issues on the device. These include issues with Wi-Fi calling and slow charging speeds. Check out some tweets below.

Updated MI A3 with Android 11 and now observing Random Reboots. Can not trust MI Software Updates. Any Solution? — Abhi (@Freecto_) January 6, 2021

Thanks — MOHD AFEEF (@afeef1915) January 6, 2021

The Android 11 update bricking issue is the latest thorn to prick Xiaomi in a history of updates to the Mi A3. One of the few Xiaomi phones to run on stock Android instead of MIUI, the MI A3 was launched as a device with a cleaner UI that would be updated to the next 3 Android versions.

The phone, however, had also faced a lot of issues while being updated to Android 10 from Android 9. Earlier this month, the same happened when the phone got its first Android 11 update. Thankfully the issues that remain after the new update, can be fixed in subsequent updates.