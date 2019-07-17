Mi A3 specifications leak hours before official launch

Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest Android One smartphone the Mi A3 at an event in Spain later today. However, just a few hours ahead of its launch, the smartphone has been leaked on the internet by SoyaCincau.

According to the report, the website could manage to get its hand on the Mi A3 smartphone by the help of retailer Mobile2Go. The smartphone is said to be similar to the company’s Mi CC9e that launched earlier in China.

The report says that the Mi A3 features a 6.088-inch AMOLED display that provides an HD+ resolution and has a tiny waterdrop notch. It also claims that Mi A3 comes with an in-display fingerprint.

Coming to the specifications of the phone, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor which is based on the 11nm process. The variant acquired by SoyaCincau consists of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can be expanded with the help of a microSD card. Being an Android One device, the phone is claimed to come with stock Android 9 Pie with June 2019 security update.

The Mi A3 is said to come with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone reportedly has a 4,030mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging support however it is said to come with a 10W charger. Apart from this, the device is also claimed to be having a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

At the back, the phone is shown to have Xiaomi logo along with Android One branding. The back panel has a glossy finish. The Mi A3 is expected to be launched later in the day in Spain and it will be the successor to the existing Mi A2 which launched last year.