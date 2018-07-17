Mi A2 Spain launch: Xiaomi confirms two phones to be unveiled on July 24

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch: Xiaomi has confirmed that the company will launch two smartphones on July 24 at its global launch in Spain. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch: Xiaomi has confirmed that the company will launch two smartphones on July 24 at its global launch in Spain.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the company will launch two smartphones on July 24 at its global launch in Spain. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite Global variant are expected to be announced on this day. Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung took to Twitter to make the announcement. He also posted a teaser image confirming the two phones will have Android One branding. The cut-outs of the phone suggest one phone will have a smaller screen size and both the devices will come with a vertical rear camera alignment.

“Global Mi Fans, the successor to #MiA1 Picture Perfect Dual Camera is coming soon … The good news is that we’re launching TWO smartphones in Spain on July 24. Any guesses on what’s coming? See you all soon in Madrid!” reads Sung’s tweet.

Xiaomi Mi A2, which will be rebranded version of Mi 6X launched in China, is expected to feature a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen. Mi A2 Lite will be a stripped down version of the Mi A2 and could come with a 5.84-inch FHD+ resolution display. Mi A2 Lite will have notch on top of the screen and an aspect ratio of 19:9, something that has been confirmed in leaked image renders. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite Android One phones will run stock Android 8.1 Oreo version with two years of updates promised.

Global Mi Fans, the successor to #MiA1 Picture Perfect Dual Camera is coming soon … The good news is that we’re launching TWO smartphones in Spain on July 24. Any guesses on what’s coming? See you all soon in Madrid! 😎#Xiaomi #AndroidOne #2isbetterthan1 #SaveTheDate pic.twitter.com/mPVtVyPCoz — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) July 17, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2 could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. In terms of camera, Mi A2 is said to sport a combination of 20MP and 12MP lens at the back. The front shooter will be 20MP. The phone will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. It measures 158.7×75.4×7.3 mm and weighs 168 grams. Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite was spotted listed on Polish website with a price-tag of PLN 999 (Rs 18,400 approx).

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Global variant was listed on China’s AliExpress ahead of launch, and it could come in two storage variants. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage is listed for $189.99 (Rs 13,000 approx), while 4GB RAM+64GB storage costs $209.99 (Rs 14,400 approx). Specifications of Mi A2 Lite include 12MP+5MP rear camera sensors, 5MP front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and more. It looks like the Lite version will pack a bigger 4,000mAh battery.

