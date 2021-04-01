scorecardresearch
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India on April 23: A look at the specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra is the brand's most powerful phone yet in terms of features and specifications. Here's all you need to know ahead of the launch.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 1, 2021 12:52:09 pm
Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra,Check out the specifications and expected pricing of the Mi 11 Ultra ahead of the India launch. (Image Source: Twitter/ Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi recently launched the higher-end phones in the Mi 11 series in China. These include the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra. Now, Xiaomi has revealed on its India page that the Mi 11 Ultra will be coming to India as well. The phone is set to be launched in India on April 23, 2021.

The Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi’s most powerful smartphone yet and is powered by more than just a flagship chipset. Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the phone from the Chinese variant. While some minor changes may be present when the phone launches in India, most of the major specifications could be the same.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications (China variant)

The Mi 11 Ultra has the same display size as the Mi 11 Pro so you get a 6.8-inch E4 AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and support for 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. The screen is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. On either end of the phone are stereo speakers and the device also comes with an IP68 certification against the elements.

Powering the phone on the inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, the same chip used on the Mi 11 Pro. This is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Support for Wi-Fi 6 Enhanced is also present. There is also a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired and wireless charging.

Also Read |Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra launched: Check price, specifications

Camere the main differentiator between the Mi 11 Ultra and Pro variants, we have a triple camera setup here. These include a Samsung GN2 50MP primary camera with OSI (optical image stabilisation), a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP tele-macro camera that supports 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. All three camera sensors are capable of shooting 8K videos.

On the front is a 20MP single camera. However, if you want the best quality selfies, you will be able to take them with the rear camera itself, using the secondary screen on the rear-camera module as a viewfinder.

Expected pricing

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launched in China starting at 5,999 yuan (about Rs 66,437) for the 8GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, a 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 6,499 yuan (about Rs 71,900) and a 12GB/5126GB variant is priced at 6,999 yuan (about Rs 77,500). Expect roughly similar pricing for the phone in India.

Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed the launch of the Mi 11 Pro or the Mi Mix Fold in India yet. However, if these are also going to launch in India near the end of this month, expect an official update to pop up soon.

