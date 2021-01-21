Mi 11, Redmi Note 10, Realme X7 and more: The smartphones expected to launch in India soon

With the beginning of the new year, the Indian smartphone market is gearing up for a number of launches across various brands. Leaks around upcoming devices from Redmi, Xiaomi’s Mi brand, Motorola, Realme and others are already taking place. Here are some major launches likely coming to India in the next few months, along with what we know about the devices so far.

Xiaomi Mi 11 India launch

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 flagship phone along with a Mi 11 Lite in India soon. The flagship Mi 11 was launched in China last month and the phone is expected to come to India in March. As per the latest leak from 91Mobiles, the Mi 11 will launch in two configurations, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Other specifications including the new camera setup, the Snapdragon 888 chipset and 4,600mAh battery are expected to carry over as well.

Exclusive: Xiaomi is planning to launch the #Mi11 and #Mi11Lite in India! Mi 11 (8+128GB, 8+256GB) will come in Blue & Grey color options. Mi 11 Lite (6+64GB, 6+128GB, 8+128GB) will come in Blue, Pink and Black. Thoughts? Please Link & Credit:https://t.co/v0jpmTQk8J pic.twitter.com/eTsi4lUtTw — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the Mi 11 Lite will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset and is expected to launch in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB storage models.

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi is expected to launch its Note 10 series in India in February going by the previous timeline. The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to include two phones – the regular variant and the Pro version. According to various leaks, both phones are expected to feature the Snapdragon 750G chipset, quad-camera setups and a 6.67-inch display.

So the Redmi Note 10 Pro has completed its inclusion process on the Indian BIS certification.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote10Pro pic.twitter.com/zjdrijRow9 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 19, 2021

The Pro variant is expected to feature a better display and a bigger battery. There could be a 5G ready variant as well this time, going by earlier leaks. It remains to be seen if the Redmi Note 10 Pro could be the first phone in the series to feature an AMOLED display. More information on the phones should be out closer to the launch.

Realme X7

Realme is expected to launch a number of devices in the upcoming months. These include the Realme X9 series and the Realme Race series. The Realme X7 series is expected to launch in India in the next few weeks.

The Realme X7 series was already launched in China, and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset on the Pro variant. The phone will compete with other upper mid-range phones like the OnePlus Nord and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro. The vanilla Realme X7 is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

Have a look at few futuristic packaging designs we came up with for #realmeX7Pro! Can you guess which one was finally chosen for you guys?#XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/b4yINhUvqm — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 21, 2021

The Realme X7 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. There is likely a 64MP primary camera sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP macro and black and white sensors, with a 32MP camera on the front. The unit is expected to be powered by a 4,300mAh battery.

The Realme X7 Pro will likely feature a bigger 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. Leaks have suggested that the same camera setup could be seen on the Realme X7 Pro as the Realme X7. However, we may see a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery.

OnePlus 9

As per various leaks, the new OnePlus 9 series will feature three different smartphones, the OnePlus 9, 9 Lite and a 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9 Lite is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the 9 and 9 Pro could feature the Snapdragon 888.

Expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021, the OnePlus 9 series will be launched in India around the same time. While confirmed specifications are not out yet, many leaks have pointed to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro featuring a rectangular quad-camera layout, with the 9 Pro featuring a 108MP main camera sensor. We should see more information on the phones closer to launch, which could be towards the end of first quarter.

Asus

The Asus ROG Phone 3 was one of the best gaming phones globally last year, and one of the few dedicated gaming phones that you could get your hands on in India. Now, leaks have suggested that the Asus ROG Phone 5 will succeed the gaming beast. Leaks have suggested that the ‘5’ moniker is used to skip 4, considered an unlucky number in various regions of the world. We previously saw OnePlus also skip the 4 series for the OnePlus 5 series.

The upcoming ROG Phone is expected to feature a new design on the back, the Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery and 65W fast charging. A leaked video has also suggested the presence of a small secondary screen on the back of the phone instead of the signature ROG RGB lighting. The new ROG Phone will also be backwards compatible with the older ROG Phone gaming accessories and can be expected to launch with new accessories as well.