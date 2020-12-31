Mi 11 Pro hinted at by one of Xiaomi’s system apps, could launch in early 2021

Xiaomi recently revealed the Mi 11 in China, its latest smartphone in the flagship Mi series. However, unlike last year, the phone was the only launch in the series and an expected Mi 11 Pro variant was nowhere to be seen. Soon after the launch, speculations around the Mi 11 Pro being launched in 2021 began surfacing on the web, and now we finally have our first concrete proof of the Mi 11 Pro’s existence.

A recent teardown of the latest MIUI 12 Gallery app by XDA has uncovered the mention of the Mi 11 Pro. Further, the code in the app also suggests that the Mi 11 Pro will feature a curved display. While any other specifications are not yet revealed, we at least have a confirmation that the Mi 11 Pro is on its way in 2021. While we wait for the Pro variant, here is a recap of the standard Mi 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch 3200×1440 AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and will be available in multiple storage configurations. The whole unit will be powered by a 4,600mAh battery with support 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

The Mi 11 will also feature stereo speakers with sound tuned by Harman Kardon. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor with a built-in heart-rate sensor. The phone also features NFC, Wi-Fi 6E support, and can connect to two Bluetooth headsets together. We expect the Pro model to carry over these features.

The Mi 11 features a triple-camera setup on the back and a single punch-hole camera on the front. The rear setup comprises a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor and a 5-megapixel Macro sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The upcoming Mi 11 Pro could, however, feature a more powerful camera setup. We should see more details on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro surface closer to a launch date.