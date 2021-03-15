Alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite pops up at TENAA ahead of launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone, and it’s going to be a lite version of the company’s flagship phone Mi 11. Ahead of the smartphone’s alleged launch, the Mi 11 Lite has been spotted on the TENAA certification website, as spotted by MyFixGuide. The listing has associated the device with model number M2101K9C.

The listing reveals that Mi 11 Lite will sport a 6.55-inch display which is smaller than the flagship phone launched last year. It will have a 4,150 mAh battery which is again smaller than the Mi 11. But, the inferior battery capacity has been justified by the dimensions of the phone which will be 160.53 x 75.72 x 6.81mm. It will also run on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.

At just 6.81mm thickness, Mi 11 Lite will be one of the thinnest smartphones launched by the company recently. This may also help in reducing the device’s weight considerably. The listing did not reveal any more details about the product.

However, the device was recently spotted on Google Play Console too with the codename ‘Renoir’. It revealed that Mi 11 Lite will sport SM7250 under the hood which is likely to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. The RAM of the phone will go up to 8GB. The type of display has not been revealed but it will have Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, it is expected to have a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro camera. The 4,150 battery may support 33W fast-charging instead of 55W on the premium version of the device. There is no word about whether the device will sport wireless charging or not.

Recently, the device’s price was leaked in a listing blunder. The price in Europe was just above 400 euros which translates to Rs 35,000 approximately.

So far, Mi 11 Lite has not been announced by the Chinese smartphone maker yet. Meanwhile, the Mi 11 is yet to be launched in India. If launched in the country, Mi 11 Lite may arrive much later in the year.