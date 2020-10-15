Xiaomi launches Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T in India, price starts at Rs 35,999

Out of the two, the Mi 10T Pro is a flagship smartphone. It sports a 6.67-inch 1080p 20:9 LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi on Thursday announced its next-generation of flagship smartphones in India: the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T. Both smartphones feature high-refresh rate displays, improved processors, multiple cameras, big batteries, and full 5G connectivity.

The Mi 10T Pro will start at Rs 39,999 and the Mi 10T will start at Rs 35,999. Pre-orders for both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are now available for pre-ordering via mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home Stores and retail stores. The company has not revealed when it will start the sale of the devices in the country. People pre-ordering the devices will get up to Rs 3,000 as bank cashback, additional Rs 2,000 on exchange, Rs 500 off on using Flipkart Super Coins and 12-month no-cost EMI options.

Out of the two, the Mi 10T Pro is a flagship smartphone. It sports a 6.67-inch 1080p 20:9 LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. That refresh rate is common across gaming monitors but it’s still rare to see a 144Hz display on a smartphone. Asus’ ROG Phone 3 is another smartphone that comes with a 144Hz display, though it targets the niche audience of pro-level mobile gamers. Interestingly, the Mi 10T Pro is the only smartphone with AdaptiveSync variable refresh rate functionality

Under the hood, the Mi 10T Pro has a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone also features 5G connectivity as well as stereo speakers. The flagship phone also has a 5,000mAh battery, but at 218 grams, the Mi 10T Pro is on a bulkier side. Xiaomi also includes a 33W USB-C fast charger in the box.

On the camera front, the Mi 10T Pro offers three cameras including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro camera. You can also record videos up to 8K 30fps. On the front, you will find a 20MP hole-punch selfie camera.

Other than the Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi is also bringing the Mi 10T to India. The non-Pro model has the adaptive 6.67-inch FHD+, 144Hz display as the Mi 10T Pro, meaning the refresh rate adapts to what you are doing. The phone also got the same Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, 5000mAh battery and 33w fast charging. The only two differences between the two phones appears to be a 64MP primary camera sensor and 6GB of RAM on the Mi 10T.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd