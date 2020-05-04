Mi 10 too complex to be made in India: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain

Jain believes that Indian consumers will be able to accept the Mi 10 and will love the device just as they appreciated the Redmi K20 series that launched last year. Jain believes that Indian consumers will be able to accept the Mi 10 and will love the device just as they appreciated the Redmi K20 series that launched last year.

Xiaomi’s 2020 flagship Mi 10 is all set to arrive in India on May 8 after months of delay due to the lockdown. As reiterated by Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain, the Mi 10 will be an expensive device when compared to the Redmi Note and K-series because of the complex components and flagship-level features.

Unlike the budget Redmi number series, the Redmi Note series and the K-series, the Mi 10 will not be made in India. The Mi 10 will be completely imported since the components cannot be developed in India, Jain told indianexpess.com during a video conference. The import duties and the increase in GST rates on mobile phones in the country will add up to the Mi 10’s pricing, he noted.

Jain also noted that the company will try hard to have enough units of Mi 10 in stock to fulfil consumer demand. With the Mi 10, Xiaomi hopes to transform the mindset of the Indian consumers who associate the brand with “affordability”.

Also Read: After Samsung and Motorola, Xiaomi plans flip-style foldable phone

Jain believes that Indian consumers will be able to accept the Mi 10 and will love the device just as they appreciated the Redmi K20 series that launched last year. He highlighted the fact that being a flagship device Redmi K20 series was a big success in India and said that he expects the same from the upcoming Mi 10.

Unlike the budget Redmi number series, the Redmi Note series and the K-series, the Mi 10 will not be made in India. Unlike the budget Redmi number series, the Redmi Note series and the K-series, the Mi 10 will not be made in India.

More Mi this year

In 2020, Xiaomi is working on changing its product lineup in India by focusing a lot more on bringing Mi branded products into the country. The company has “great” plans in the pipeline for this year, Jain says. No specifics have been announced as of yet. Until last year the company launched only one Android One device under the Mi brand in the country.

Also Read: Indian smartphone market grew by 4% in Q1 2020, Xiaomi leads: Counterpoint

Xiaomi hopes business will bounce back soon

Following the lockdown 3.0 guidelines for e-commerce platforms, Xiaomi’s mi.com has started accepting orders beginning today. As per the guidelines, the company will only accept orders from consumers living in either Green or Orange zone. Services in Red zone will be currently prohibited. Xiaomi’s Muralikrishnan B said the company is taking safety measures all through the delivery process from warehouse to doorstep delivery.

Also Read: Xiaomi accused of sending ‘private’ user data to China; company denies claims

The smartphone company hopes business will bounce back to normal as the lockdown is relaxed in the days to come. Xiaomi hopes to resume manufacturing in India very soon. Meanwhile, Jain has confirmed that Foxconn and Wistron have been allowed to begin mobile production.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd