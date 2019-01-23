Meizu Zero with no physical buttons, speaker or charging port launched

Meizu has showcased the world’s first port-less and button-less smartphone, dubbed Meizu Zero in China. The device has no physical buttons, speaker cutout, 3.5mm jack port or a USB charging port.

The company is yet to reveal the price and availability of the device. The phone comes in Black and White colour options.

As mentioned earlier, Meizu has no physical buttons. Instead, it features a pressure sensitive touch panel which can be used as the power and volume button. The device doesn’t feature a conventional speaker instead it features a piezoelectric transducer under the display to create sound.

Interestingly, Meizu Zero becomes the first phone to rely completely on 18W fast wireless charging technology. The company has stated users can transfer data only via Wi-Fi and mobile networks.

Meizu Zero sports a 5.99-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an Adreno 630 GPU. RAM, storage, software and battery information hasn’t been revealed at the moment. The device supports Meizu’s own 18W mCharge wireless charging technology.

The device features a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a 12MP primary Sony IMX380 sensor paired with a 20MP secondary IMX350 AI sensor. On the front, it sports a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.