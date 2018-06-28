Meizu X8 will be better than Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, claims founder Jack Wong

Meizu founder Jack Wong claims that its new smartphone Meizu X8 will feature a larger display than the Mi 8 SE (Image of Meizu M3 Max for representation) Meizu founder Jack Wong claims that its new smartphone Meizu X8 will feature a larger display than the Mi 8 SE (Image of Meizu M3 Max for representation)

Meizu founder, Jack Wong last week revealed the company to be working on a new smartphone called Meizu X8. Wong had earlier confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and won’t feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Meizu’s founder has now shared more information related to the device. Wong claims that the new Meizu X8 will be better than Xiaomi’s Mi 8 SE.

For those unaware, the Mi 8 SE is the first handset to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest mobile platform, Snapdragon 710 designed for mid-range handsets. The X8 will feature a larger display than the Mi 8 SE, he added.

Wong also gave hints on the price of the upcoming Meizu X8, saying that the phone will be priced less than CNY 2000 (around Rs 20,800). The Mi 8 SE has been priced in China starting at CNY 1799 (around Rs 18,971) and it goes up to CNY 1999 (around Rs 20,700) for the higher variant. Meizu X series is said to replace the Chinese handset maker’s MX series. Notably, the Meizu X6 is the last device from the company’s MX series that was launched in 2016.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the all-new Mi 8 SE in China last month. The phone comes with a small form factor as compared to the base model, Mi 8. Mi 8 SE features a 5.88-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 2244 x 1080 pixel resolution. Mi 8 SE flaunts minimal bezel display with a notch on top that house front camera and other sensors. As mentioned, this is the first phone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

On the camera front, the Mi 8 SE features AI-driven dual rear cameras carrying a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Up front, it has a 20MP camera sensor powered by AI. The phone runs MIUI 10 based Android Oreo. It comes in two RAM/storage options 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage. Mi 8 SE has a battery backup of 3,120mAh. As per reports, the SE version of the company’s latest Mi 8 series is tipped to arrive in India next month. Xiaomi recently claimed to have sold 1 million units of its new Mi 8 series in China.

