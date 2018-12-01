Meizu to launch three new smartphones in India on December 5: Report

Meizu is going to hold a launch event in New Delhi on December 5, where it is expected to launch its flagship Meizu M16th and budget Meizu M6T smartphones. According to a report by Gadgets 360, the company will launch a third mid-range smartphone at the event. Not much is known about this third mid-range smartphone.

Advertising

To recall, the last phone Meizu launched in India was the Pro 7 back in April. Meizu Pro 7 was priced at Rs 25,999. However, it is currently available on Amazon at Rs 13,999. The device features a dual display setup with the secondary display being placed on the back under the device’s camera module.

Meizu 16, which will be renamed to Meizu M6Th for the India launch, sports a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the company’s own Flyme OS skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,010mAh non-removable battery.

It sports a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 20Mp secondary sensor. On the front, the device features a 20MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.

On the other hand, Meizu 6T, which will be renamed to Meizu M6T in India, sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. The device will be powered by MediaTek MT6750 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with the company’s own Flyme OS 6.2 skin on top. The device features a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. All of this is backed by a 3,300mAh battery.