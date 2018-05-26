Meizu M8c with 18:9 display launched in Russia: Price, specifications and features

Meizu M8c comes with a 13MP rear camera with 5-element lens and f/2.2 aperture. Meizu M8c comes with a 13MP rear camera with 5-element lens and f/2.2 aperture.

Meizu M8c, a budget smartphone with 18:9 aspect ratio display has been launched in Russia. Meizu M8c has been priced at RUB 9,990 (Rs 11,100 approx) and it will be available in four colour options – Gold, Red, Blue, and Black. It is unclear whether Meizu M8c will be made available in other markets globally, including India.

Meizu M8c gets a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass design on top. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Meizu M8c has a polycarbonate back design. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with Adreno 308 GPU for graphics performance. It features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Meizu M8c is backed by a 3,070mAh battery. Dimensions of the Meizo M8c are 146.4x70x8.5 mm and it weighs 140 grams.

Meizu M8c comes with a 13MP rear camera with 5-element lens and f/2.2 aperture. Other camera features include, PDAF, panoramic lens, and ArcSoft algorithm for photo editing. The front camera is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture, 4-element lens, Face AE technology, and ArcSoft algorithm.

Meizu M8c ships with game mode, which automatically blocks pop-up notifications during gameplay. It also ensures that control gestures are turned off while user is playing games on the phone. Connectivity options on the Meizu M8c include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, a microUSB port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, and Proximity sensor.

