Meizu M5 with VoLTE support launched in China

Meizu M5 with VoLTE support has been launched in China. The smartphone comes in two variants based on storage – 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM. It starts at 699 yuan (Rs 6,880 approx) for the 16GB variant and 899 yuan (Rs 8,849 approx) for the 32GB version. The budget smartphone is the successor of Meizu M3 and goes on sale starting this month. It will be available in glacier white, matte black, mint green, champagne gold and sapphire blue colour options. Meizu M5 has a 5.2-inch HD display (720×1280 pixels) with a pixel density of 281 ppi. It sports a 2.5D curved glass design.

Meizu M5 is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). Meizu M5 sports a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture. There’s dual-tone LED flash and PDAF as well. The front camera is 5MP with f/2.0 aperture. It sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner.

Meizu M5 features a hybrid dual-SIM slot and supports two Nano SIM cards. It runs Yun OS 5.1 with Flyme OS 5.5 OS. The smartphone is backed by a 3,070mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 66 hours of music playback time. The smartphone supports WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS/ A-GPS. The dimensions of the smartphone are 147.28×72.8x8mm. It weighs 138 grams. Sensors include accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and magnetometer. It is unclear if Meizu plans to launch the device in India as well.

