Meizu M16, Meizu M6t and Meizu C9 launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more

Meizu will launch three smartphones, Meizu M16, Meizu M6t, and Meizu C9, at an event in New Delhi today. This event will see the comeback of the Chinese smartphone maker, which plans to target the budget segment with its latest launches.

Of these, Meizu C9 has been spotted on Amazon India, while the Meizu M16 and Meizu M6t are expected to be rebranded versions of phones launched earlier in the year in China. Here are more details, including livestream timings, expected specifications and prices of the upcoming Meizu phones.

Meizu M16, Meizu M6t, and Meizu C9 launch: How to watch livestream, event timings

Meizu will hold a launch event for its upcoming phones from 12pm today. The company will host a livestream of the event that will be available on YouTube and Facebook. The Meizu C9 will be Amazon India exclusive when it goes on sale today at 4 pm.

Meizu M16, Meizu M6t, and Meizu C9 launch: Price, specifications

According to Gadgets 360, Meizu M16 will be a rebranded version of Meizu 16, launched in the Chinese market this August, while Meizu M6t is the global version of Meizu 6t, that been launched locally by the Chinese firm in May.

While the 6GB RAM variant of Meizu 16 was priced at 2,698 yuan (Rs 27,750 approx.), the Meizu 6T was launched at a price of 799 yuan (Rs 8,200 approx.)

Featuring a 6-inch Samsung AMOLED display, Meizu 16 has a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running the Snapdragon 710 processor, the phone will be based on FlyMe OS over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and backed by a 3010mAh battery with support for mCharge fast charging.

The phone is paired with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB of internal storage, and expandable memory of up to 256GB.

Meizu 16 comes with a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration, made by a 12MP Sony IMX380 primary sensor and a 20MP Sony IMX350 telephoto camera, supported by ring flash. Biometric options include an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as AI Face Unlock, enabled by the 20MP front camera.

Meizu 6t sports a 5.7-inch In-cell HD+ full screen display, with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running the MediaTek MT6750 processor, the phone is based on FlyMe OS 6.2 over and above Android 7 Nougat, and comes with a 3300mAh battery.

The phone comes with 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB of internal memory, and expandable storage of up to 128GB. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as Face Unlock. It comes with 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras in a vertically stacked setup, and an 8MP front camera.

Meizu C9, listed on Amazon.in, will have a 5.45-inch HD+ display, with the 18:9 screen aspect ratio. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, and will be based on Android 8.0 Oreo, backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Meizu C9 would offer 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal memory, and expandable storage up to 128GB. This device would feature a 13MP rear camera having f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, and an 8MP front camera that supports Face Unlock. It could be priced under Rs 10,000.