Toggle Menu Sections
Meizu’s ‘holeless’ smartphone was marketing stunt, admits company’s CEOhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/meizu-holeless-smartphone-was-marketing-stunt-admits-companys-ceo-5615908/

Meizu’s ‘holeless’ smartphone was marketing stunt, admits company’s CEO

The Meizu Zero drew a lot of interest from the geek community, because the device was close to a completely sealed smartphone

Meizu, Meizu Zero, Meizu Zero smartphone, Meizu Zero holeless phone, Meizu Zero Indigogo, Meizu Zero failed. Meizu zero campaign
As it turns out, the world’s first hole-less was a colossal failure.

Meizu made a lot of hype and bold claims when it announced the world’s first port-less smartphone, Zero. Looks like the company never wanted to manufacture the device in the first place. Now, Meizu CEO Jack Wong has said in a forum post that the so-called hole-less phone was a mere publicity stunt.

First spotted by Engadget, Wong clarified in a Meizu forum that the crowdfunding campaign was “just the marketing team messing about.”

“The non-porous mobile phone is only a pre-research project of the development department. We never intended to mass-produce this project,” he said.

The IndieGoGo campaign for the Meizu Zero had raised $45,998 before it ended, but failed to reach its $100,000 goal. A mere 29 backers backed the project.

Just last month, the company announced the Meizu Zero – the world’s first hole-less smartphone. The Meizu Zero drew a lot of interest from the geek community, because the device was close to a completely sealed smartphone. It had no buttons or ports one would typically find on a smartphone. The device was reportedly expected to feature a 6-inch AMOLED screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Advertising

Now that Meizu is not going ahead with manufacturing of the hole-less smartphone, those who contributed to the campaign will get their money back. The exclusive engineering unit cost $1300 and only 100 units were available. As it turns out, the world’s first hole-less was a colossal failure.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Redmi Note 7 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant might launch in China
2 Samsung Galaxy S10 series teardown by iFixit reveals they are much harder to repair
3 Samsung's Galaxy Fold will come to India soon, says CEO DJ Koh