Meizu’s ‘holeless’ smartphone was marketing stunt, admits company’s CEO

Meizu made a lot of hype and bold claims when it announced the world’s first port-less smartphone, Zero. Looks like the company never wanted to manufacture the device in the first place. Now, Meizu CEO Jack Wong has said in a forum post that the so-called hole-less phone was a mere publicity stunt.

First spotted by Engadget, Wong clarified in a Meizu forum that the crowdfunding campaign was “just the marketing team messing about.”

“The non-porous mobile phone is only a pre-research project of the development department. We never intended to mass-produce this project,” he said.

The IndieGoGo campaign for the Meizu Zero had raised $45,998 before it ended, but failed to reach its $100,000 goal. A mere 29 backers backed the project.

Just last month, the company announced the Meizu Zero – the world’s first hole-less smartphone. The Meizu Zero drew a lot of interest from the geek community, because the device was close to a completely sealed smartphone. It had no buttons or ports one would typically find on a smartphone. The device was reportedly expected to feature a 6-inch AMOLED screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Now that Meizu is not going ahead with manufacturing of the hole-less smartphone, those who contributed to the campaign will get their money back. The exclusive engineering unit cost $1300 and only 100 units were available. As it turns out, the world’s first hole-less was a colossal failure.