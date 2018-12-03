Meizu holding launch event in India on December 5: M16, M6T and 16X expected

Meizu’s return in India is on track, as the company has confirmed to launch a new smartphone series in the market. But if you are wondering if Meizu is making a comeback with a budget smartphone, well, you are wrong. The Chinese company will reportedly launch three smartphones, dubbed the Meizu M16, Meizu M6T and Meizu 16X. All three smartphones will apparently launch at an event in New Delhi on December 5. Here’s all you need to know about Meizu’s new smartphones it plans to launch in India later this week.

Meizu M16

Meizu 16 made its debut in China in August this year. This is a flagship smartphone with a 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 6GB /8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The phone sports dual rear-facing camera, consisting of a primary 12MP sensor and a 20MP secondary scanner. On the front, it sports a 20MP camera for taking self-portraits and video calling. The phone is backed by a 3,010mAh battery with fast charging support and runs on Flyme OS, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In China, Meizu 16 starts at 2,698 Yuan (or approx Rs 27,519) for the base model. According to a report from Gadgets 360, Meizu 16 will be sold in India as Meizu M16. The smartphone will be pitted against the OnePlus 6T.

Meizu M6T

Next up is the Meizu 6T, which will be renamed as M6T when it launches in India on December 5. The mid-end smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720. Under the hood, it will be powered by a MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset also features a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary snapper. On the front, it comes with an 8MP camera. All this is backed by a 3300mAh battery. The handset runs on Flyme OS 6.2, based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Meizu 16X

Gadget 360 sources also claim Meizu will launch the third smartphone in India on December 5. It’s likely to be called the Meizu 16X and it may feature a Snapdragon 710 processor. It’s being said that the phone sports a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, either 64GB or 128GB internal storage, a dual-camera setup, 20MP front-facing camera, and a 3100mAh battery inside. Interestingly, HMD Global is also rumoured to launch the Nokia X7 aka Nokia 8.1 with a Snapdragon 710 processor. The India launch will reportedly happen on December 10.