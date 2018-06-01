Meizu 6T with 18:9 display, dual rear camera launched in China: Price, specifications

The Meizu has a 5.7-inch HD+ display in an 18:9 aspect ratio and dual-rear cameras. The Meizu has a 5.7-inch HD+ display in an 18:9 aspect ratio and dual-rear cameras.

Meizu 6T budget smartphone has been launched in China and it will go on sale starting June 1. Meizu 6T comes with a thin-bezel display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9, and dual rear camera setup. The phone has been priced at 799 yuan (Rs 8,300 approx) for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The 4GB RAM and 32GB storage model is priced at 999 yuan, which is around Rs 10,400 on conversion. The higher-end 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant will sell at 1099 yuan (Rs 11,500 approx). Meizu 6T will be available in three colour options – Black, Gold and Red.

Meizu 6T features a 5.7-inch HD+ In-Cell display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits brightness. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s Flyme OS 6.2 UI skin on top. Meizu 6T is powered by MediaTek MT6750 processor and it supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. It packs a 3,300mAh battery. Meizu 6T featuresa rear-mounted mTouch fingerprint sensor, said to recognise up to five fingerprints.

On the camera front, the Meizu 6T sports a 13MP+2MP dual rear lens configuration. While the 13MP primary Sony IMX278 RGB sensor comes with f/2.2 aperture, the secondary 2MP sensor offers f/2.0 aperture. The front 8MP shooter comes with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie cameras supports features such as Face AE technology as well as ArcSoft Beauty algorithm.

Connectivity options on the dual-SIM Meizu 6T include, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include, fingerprint scanner, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gravity sensor, and gyroscope.

