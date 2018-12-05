Meizu 16th, Meizu M6T and Meizu C9 launched: Price in India, specs

Meizu has made a comeback in India with three new smartphones: Meizu 16th, Meizu M6T and the Meizu C9 phone. Meizu 16th is a flagship level device, priced at Rs 39,999, while M6T will cost Rs 7,999. Meizu C9 price in India is Rs 5,999, and its sale begins via Amazon from 4pm today. Meizu also launched Pop, its bud-based earphones, at Rs 6,999, and EP52 Lite, wired Bluetooth earphones, worth Rs 1,999.

Meizu 16th, Meizu M6T and Meizu C9 were launched at an event in New Delhi, and all three are Amazon exclusive devices. Here are the details on price, specifications, and features of Meizu 16th, Meizu M6T, and Meizu C9:

Meizu 16th price in India, specifications, sale date

Meizu 16th has a 6-inch FHD+ display with a screenshot aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is backed by a 3,010mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. The phone uses in-screen fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

Meizu 16th gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary camera and a 20MP secondary camera. The front camera is 20MP. The phone runs Meizu’s Flyme OS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Meizu 16th made it’s debut in China in August this year. In India, the smartphone is pitted against the OnePlus 6T in the mid-range premium segment.

Meizu M6T price in India, specifications, sale date

The phone was launched as Meizu 6T in China. The mid-end smartphone features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720.l and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, with support for expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Just like Meizu M16, the M6T also sports dual rear cameras, though the lens configuration is different. It gets a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera at the back. Meizu M6T has an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The battery is a 3300mAh one and the phone runs Flyme OS 6.2, based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Meizu C9 price in India, specifications, sale date

Meizu C9 is powered by the SC9832e processor, which the company says is one of the cheapest to include face id feature. The screen is 5.45-inch with HD+ resolution. The phone runs Android Oreo OS.

Meizu C9 will be available with 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone has 13MP rear camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.