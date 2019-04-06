Meizu 16s shows up on TENAA, will come with 48MP camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner

Meizu 16s has shown up on TENAA sporting the model number M971Q. The listing consists of most of the specifications and images of the device. Pricing and availability details of the device currently remain unknown.

According to the TENAA listing, the device will sport a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2232×1080 pixels.

Meizu 16s will be powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core processor, which matches the clock speed of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. However, we will not be able to confirm until the company releases the details.

The device will come with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. However, according to earlier listings o AnTuTu and Geekbench, the company will also be releasing a 6GB RAM variant of the device also.

According to the listing, the device will feature a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 20MP secondary sensor. On the front, the device will sport a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.

The smartphone will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system along with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be backed by a 3,540mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging. The device will be made available in three colour options – Black, White and Gradient Blue.