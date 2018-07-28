Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus specs leaked on TENNA, will sport 6-inch, 6.5-inch displays

(Image: TENNA) (Image: TENNA)

Meizu is expected to launch Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus on July 30 in China. The event invite was posted by MyDrivers on its Weibo account recently. The most interesting part about the post is that the invite came with a bottle of Head & Shoulders shampoo, which could be an indication of a collaboration between the two companies. Both the Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus have appeared on the Chinese certification website, TENNA.

According to the TENNA listing, the Meizu 16 sports the model number M882Q, whereas the Meizu 16 Plus is M892Q. Both the devices look quite similar to the Meizu 15 from the back. The Meizu 16 sports a 6-inch display and is backed by a 2,950mAh battery with dimensions of 150.5 x 73.2 x 7.3mm. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The Meizu 16 Plus, on the other hand, sports a 6.5-inch display, 3,750mAh battery and measures 160.3 x 78.2 x 7.3 mm. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

From the images posted on TENNA, it can be seen both the devices sport a vertical dual camera on the back with a ring flash positioned just below the camera unit. There is no cutout slot for the fingerprint scanner, which might indicate that these devices will either have an in-display/under the display fingerprint scanner or altogether rely on facial recognition technology.

Three renders of the Meizu 16 were recently posted on Weibo, showcasing a curved glass back, a metal frame, dual rear cameras with the ring LED flash, and a lighted up in-display fingerprint reader.

