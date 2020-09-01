MediaTek’s latest Helio G95 chip will power next-gen mid-range gaming phones

One of the first phones to run MediaTek's Helo G95 chipset is expected to be Realme 7.

MediaTek has announced its latest mobile chip called the Helio G95, which is designed for gaming smartphones. The Helio G95 is touted to be MediaTek’s “most powerful smartphone gaming-focused chip” for the next wave of 4G smartphones.

The new Helio G95, which is essentially an octa-core chipset, features 2x Cortex-A76 CPUs running at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 low-power CPUs. This is paired with an ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU clocked at 900MHz. Compared to the G90T, its predecessor, the new G95 offers a 5 per cent boost in CPU performance and an 8 per cent boost in the GPU performance. The G95 also promises to improved graphics, and better resource management, thanks to the enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.

In addition, the chipset supports up to four cameras with up to 64MP resolution, 4K 30fps video encoding/decoding, and a built-in AI processing unit (APU). The MediaTek Helio G95 supports 90Hz displays and has dual wake-up word support.

One of the first phones to run MediaTek’s Helo G95 chipset is expected to be Realme 7. The unannounced smartphone will make its debut in India on September 3. Realme’s India head Madhav Sheth has been teasing Realme 7’s gaming prowess for quite some time, hinting the new device will be powered by the G95 processor.

The announcement of the MediaTek G95 comes a day after Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon 732G, a gaming-focused chipset. Built on an 8nm process, the mobile processor has two performance and six efficiency cores. The chipset supports the fourth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine, the X15 LTE modem, and Quad HD+ displays. The Snapdragon 732G’s Spectra 350ISP can record 4K HDR videos. Poco X3 will be the first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor. The mid-range phone is set to launch in India on September 7.

