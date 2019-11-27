MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1000 5G chipset to power high-end smartphones

MediaTek, the leading supplier of mobile chips for Chinese handsets, wants to compete with rival Qualcomm on the high-end of the smartphone market. Taiwanese chipmaker has announced Dimensity, a brand new 5G chipset with an integrated modem. The Dimensity 1000 is built 7nm die lithography and comes packed with a host of new features.

The mobile processor uses an octa-core CPU comprising four ARM Cortex-A77 and four ARM Cortex-A55. According to the company, the A77 cores are designed to operate at speeds of up to 2.6GHz. For its GPU, the Dimensity runs on an ARM Mali-G77 MC9.

The Dimensity features a six-core AI Processing Unit (APU), dubbed as APU 3.0. It essentially has two big cores, three small cores, and a single core. When in use, the company says that APU 3.0 can churn a performance of up to 4.5 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS). In addition, Dimensity also supports Wi-Fi speeds within the sub-6GHz spectrum.

Given that it a new chipset, the mobile processor comes with a five-core Image Signal Processing (ISP), as well as MediaTek’s Imageq+ technology. This allows the chipset to support camera sensors with 80MP resolutions at 24 fps. Also, the chipset also supports the world’s first dual 5G SIM technology.

Redmi K30 Pro could be powered by Dimensity 1000

At the moment, MediaTek did not announce a list of OEMs that plans to launch smartphones powered by the Dimensity 1000. However, it is being said that Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 Pro could be the first smartphone to run on MediaTek’s flagship chipset, Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, will launch the device next month. MediaTek says the first Dimensity powered devices will launch in the market in the first quarter of 2020.

The news of MediaTek’s Dimensity 100 comes a few days ahead of the launch of the Snapdragon 865. The flagship processor, which Qualcomm plans to launch on December 3 in Hawaii, will power most premium smartphones that will hit the market next year. This 5G chipset is also expected to have an integrated modem. Both Dimensity 100 and Snapdragon 865 will rival Huawei’s Kirin 990, which currently powers the Mate 30 Pro.