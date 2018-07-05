MediaTek highlights how it is behind artificial intelligence coming to budget phones

In this photo, L-R Ajay Chabra (Facebook), Nathan Li & T L Lee(Mediatek), Vivek Joshi (Google) at MediaTek’s first India AI forum. In this photo, L-R Ajay Chabra (Facebook), Nathan Li & T L Lee(Mediatek), Vivek Joshi (Google) at MediaTek’s first India AI forum.

Chipset player MediaTek, which claims that one out of three smartphones sold in India are powered by its chipsets, is also behind a lot of the aritificial intelligence features percolating into budget phones over the past few months. Along with partners Facebook, Google, Realme — a new smartphone brand from the Oppo stable, the chipmaker showcased how it was helping bring artificial intelligence to smartphones.

T L Lee, General Manager, Wireless Communication, MediaTek, said in India phones like Oppo F7, Realme 1, Vivo Y83 are on MediaTek’s Helio chipsets designed for artificial intelligence and to help apps with such tasks. “As the industry leader in developing powerful and efficient system-on-chip products, MediaTek is enabling the future of AI by creating an ecosystem of Edge-AI hardware processors across its product range — from smartphones to smart homes, wearables, IoT and connected cars,” he said adding that the AI technology was being used for better pictures on smartphones, help with better face and object detection as well augmented reality.

MediaTek showed that its chipsets like Helio P22, P60 which come with the Imagiq ISP (Image signal processor) also include artificial intelligence support to ensure improved photos. The company also highlighted its MediaTek NeuroPilot, where the company is embedding AI capabilities on its CPU, GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) as well as an APU (processing units). According to MediaTek, the APU is designed for tasks like object tracking, scene detection, image and video object recognition which are often used in artificial intelligence apps.

Many phones now have an ‘AI’ camera, which simply means the camera can recognise the object which it is taking a picture of and tweak settings accordingly. For example, the AI will recognise it is taking pictures of a food item, and adjust the colours for the particular setting. AI is also used to power Portrait mode or ‘Bokeh’ effect on some phones where the background gets blurred.

MediaTek’s partners like Facebook showed how they are using AI user experience with the help of cloud and on-device machine learning to help with vision applications, accurate translations, etc. Google’s Vivek Joshi, who is head of Android Partner Engineering (India), spoke about the MediaTek NeuroPilot platform which can allow gives smartphone developers to leverage AI capabilities of the chip along with Google’s own Android Neural Networks API.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd