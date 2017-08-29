MediaTek Helio P23, P30 mid-end SoCs launched with dual VoLTE support

MediaTek has launched two new mid-range processors – the Helio P23 and Helio P30. MediaTek has launched two new mid-range processors – the Helio P23 and Helio P30.

Mobile chipset maker MediaTek has launched two new mid-range processors – the Helio P23 and Helio P30. The new chipsets are designed to deliver high-performance LTE connections, power efficiency, and support for dual camera photography.

The Helio P23 and P30 are both octa-core processors clocked at 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 cores and the Mali G71 MP2 GPU. They have MediaTek’s CorePilot 4.0 technology with power aware scheduling and thermal management. The P23 and P30 deliver fast performance and connectivity without sacrificing battery life, the company said.

On the photography front, the chipsets are equipped to power dual-cameras up to 16-megapixels in resolution (13-megapixels in case of the P23). Additionally, they ship with MediaTek’s Imagiq 2.0 technology suite to reduce chromatic aberration, and minimize grain and noise in photographs.

MediaTek claims the Helio P23 is the world’s chipset to come with dual SIM and dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE support. Both the chipsets support speeds at 300 Mbit/s download and 150Mbit/s upload.

“Reaching the mid market means bringing people affordable devices that power and perform with the latest features, like dual-cameras and 4G LTE connectivity,” said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communication business unit. “In the rapidly growing arena of new premium mid-range devices, mobile technology innovators know they need to stand out in a crowded field – P23 and P30 enable them to do that.”

The Helio P23 and P30 will come to the market later this year. The P30 will be made available globally in the Q4 of 2017 and the P30 will launch first in China.

