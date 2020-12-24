MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC to power 5G-enabled phones in India by early 2021

The new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset will power flagship phones in India soon. (Image Source: MediaTek)

Flagship phones powered with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC will launch in the first few months of 2021 in India, according to an official statement by the company. MediaTek states that the new chipset will allow smartphone brands to deliver ‘premium experiences’ to Indian customers and will come with integrated 5G.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+: All you need to know

The Dimensity 1000+ chipset was launched back in May 2020 as a successor to the original Dimensity 1000 chipset. Built on the 7nm architecture, the 5G-enabled chipset is optimised for faster refresh rates and supports features like MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0, MiraVison Picture Quality and UltraSave Technology.

For a flagship mobile gaming experience, the chipset supports display panels with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ is also optimised to automatically switch to 5G when gaming or on voice/video calls, and back to 4G when on standby to save power. The company also claims that the chipset will bring a stable 5G experience for users, with minimal interruption during voice calls and video calls.

MediaTek also claims its new 5G UltraSave Technology is capable of saving a lot of battery power. The company claims the Dimensity 1000+ will consume 48 per cent lesser power than other flagship 5G chips. Meanwhile, MiraVison technology will improve the quality of pictures and enhance playback of videos on phones.

“MediaTek is at the forefront of the global 5G revolution and we continue to work with popular smartphone brands to bring 5G enabled devices to Indian consumers. Our flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ will deliver premium experiences as Indian telecom authorities move to quickly deploy 5G in the country,” said Dr Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

MediaTek vs Qualcomm and affordable 5G chipsets in India

With the jump to 5G in India gradually nearing, smartphone manufacturers have already started selling devices with integrated 5G-ready chipsets. Most recent flagship devices and some mid-range phones like the OnePlus Nord are already being marketed and sold as 5G-enabled future-proof phones. With Qualcomm’s newer flagship Snapdragon 800-series processors becoming increasingly expensive each year, MediaTek’s Dimensity series could prove to be a worthy competitor in a price-sensitive market like India.

