Major shakeup on the cards as Apple plans to launch next iPhone ‘with the biggest screen’ in 2020

The iPhone 12 Pro Max could launch with the biggest screen size, claims Korean news site ET News. The existing iPhone 11 Pro Max already features a massive 6.5-inch OLED screen size that looks sharp, but it appears that Apple is aiming for an even bigger screen size on the next flagship iPhone. If the report turns out to be true, then the iPhone 12 Pro Max would be comparable to the size of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, which has a 6.8-inch screen. That huge screen will be good for playing Apple Arcade games or bingeing the latest shows on Apple TV+.

Advertising

Smaller 5.4-inch iPhone expected

Not just the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple plans to shake up the entire iPhone lineup next year. The report adds that Apple is considering a 5.4-inch iPhone, which is smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro’s 5.8-inch OLED display. Though it remains to be seen whether the new 5.4-inch iPhone will replace the 5.8-inch iPhone or not. At the moment, the iPhone 11 Pro is smallest, with a 5.8-inch OLED screen size.

New display technology

The report also suggests Apple will use all OLED panels on all of its upcoming iPhones, which is a departure from its previous strategy where it had launched the entry-level models with LCD screens. ET News says Samsung will manufacture OLED panels for both smartphones, but this time around it will supply on-cell touch flexible OLED panels. This simply means that the display will have the touch function right built into it. Traditionally, the touch function usually requires an additional layer of film. As per the report, Samsung’s display technology integrates the touch function into a single panel without the extra film, making the display thinner. This process also costs less to make the display, which is why Apple has given a go-ahead to the on-cell touch flexible OLED panels.

Also read| Smartphone jargon and terms explained: From OLED, USB-C to Widevine L1

Advertising

Apple will, however, keep a 6.1-inch display size for the iPhone 12. This one uses the standard OLED panel with the extra touch layer. 6.1-inch OLED panels will be supplied by both Samsung and LG, according to the report.

All-new design with a retro look

Apple has left the design of the iPhone unchanged for the past two years. The iPhone 11 Pro looks just like the iPhone XS, featuring the same screen size and resolution. The design is based on the iPhone X, which was launched in 2017. As rumours suggest, Apple is considering to change the design of the iPhone in 2020 and surprise us with a new look. Ben Geskin, who often leaks Apple devices ahead of launch, believes the 2020 iPhone might look like the iPhone 4. Geskin’s design for the iPhone 12 has smaller bezels and no notch at all. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said back in June that Apple was planning to launch 2020 iPhones in 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. All three iPhones are rumoured to come with 5G support.

Also read| Apple iPhone 12 rumours: Shipments expected to cross 100 million thanks to 5G push

iPhone 12 could launch in September

Apple typically announces new iPhones in September, ahead of the crucial holiday season. Last month, Kuo said that Apple was looking to bring the second-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2020. The device could launch as low as $399.