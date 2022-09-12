scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Delivery times for Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max start slipping to October

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers won't be able to able to get their phones before October.

iPhone 14Apple iPhone 14 series is seen in this photo. (Image credit: AP)

A few days after Apple launched the iPhone 14 series alongside the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2, the tech giant started pre-orders for the iPhone 14 Pro and non-Pro variants with the official launch date set to September 16.

But it looks like those looking to buy the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might have to wait until October to get their hands on the phone. According to the Apple website, those interested in buying the iPhone 14 Pro in Space Black, Silver, Gold and Deep Purple will have to wait four to five weeks before it is delivered.

Currently, only the iPhone 14 Pro Gold 1TB and Silver 1TB variants are available for delivery between September 16 and September 19. Coming to iPhone 14 Pro Max, all storage and colour variants won’t be delivered before five to six weeks.

It looks like Apple is trying to differentiate between the iPhone 14 Pro and non-Pro variants by restricting various new features like always-on display, dynamic island and more to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, the A16 Bionic is only available on the Pro variants, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sticking to last year’s A15 Bionic chipset.

To give you a quick recap, the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max base variants start at Rs 89,900, Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900 respectively. It looks like the iPhone 14 series is more expensive in the Indian market compared to other countries like China and US.

Alongside the iPhone 14 series, Apple also announced the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:18:57 pm
