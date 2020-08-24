Looking for an iPhone? You might want to wait until September

The new iPhones are expected to come in multiple screen sizes, OLED displays, bigger camera arrays, and faster processors.

Hold off on buying a new iPhone for now. Even if the retailer offers steep discounts on the iPhone 11, don’t go for it. Well, the reason is the iPhone 12.

Apple typically launches new iPhones in September, which means the next iPhone is around the corner. Wait for a few more days and get the absolute best iPhone in the market. If you already spending over Rs 60,000 on a new iPhone, better wait until the iPhone 12 rather than buying the iPhone 11 that will soon be outdated.

As history has taught us, Apple drops prices of previous generations iPhones the day it announces new iPhones. So if the iPhone 11 currently retails for Rs 60,000 in the market, it might get a price drop as soon as the iPhone 12 hits retail shelves. In case your budget is in the range of Rs 40,000, get an iPhone SE. But, if you are someone who wants to upgrade from the iPhone X to a brand new model, you would be advised to hold off until Apple announces the iPhone 12.

Is Apple planning to launch the iPhone 12 on Sep 10?

Apple hasn’t confirmed its fall event yet, but speculation is rife that the company could announce the iPhone 12 on September 10. Apple would normally hold an event in the second week of September, but the company recently said it won’t have iPhones ready until October. However, it’s quite possible that Apple could announce new iPhones in September and ship them a few weeks later.

The iPhone 12’s design will be heavily influenced by the iPhone 4 and iPad Pro. (Image credit: 9to5Mac) The iPhone 12’s design will be heavily influenced by the iPhone 4 and iPad Pro. (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

iPhone 12: What to expect

Apple is expected to release as many as four new iPhone 12 models this year, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four models are expected to feature 5G support. But we’re also expecting a cheaper 4G model with similar features and specifications – but without 5G connectivity.

The new iPhones will sports a boxy design with a flat glass screen on the front. Entry-level iPhone 12 models are expected to have an aluminum frame, while the Pro models will sport stainless steel. The new iPhone 12 series will reportedly keep their lightning connectors. The new iPhones are said to come with a new 3-D camera, though that feature will likely be limited to the Pro range. It’s highly probable that the iPhone 12 series will be powered by Apple’s A14 processor.

The Pro models are reported to feature a triple-lens camera. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will reportedly sport dual cameras. Rumours have suggested that iPhone 12 models will start at $649 and go up to $1,449.

