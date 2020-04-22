Looking for a flagship? Eight reasons to go for the OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8 series India price starts at Rs 41,999 OnePlus 8 series India price starts at Rs 41,999

OnePlus has been one of the brands that has been giving premium flagships major headaches year after year. And the brand is keeping the trend going with the recently launched OnePlus 8 series. So, if you are still looking for some solid reasons to buy either of the two, we give not one, or two, but eight reasons why the new OnePlus series is the one you should go for:

Design that will turn heads and drop jaws

“You should not judge a book by its cover” may stand correct for, well, books and generally everything else but not premium flagships where design is one of the most important aspects. A flagship phone is expected to stand out, turn head and drop jaws. And the OnePlus 8 series does all these very easily. The two phones come with a metal frame sandwiched between smooth glass layers on front and back. The two phones have capsule shaped camera units on the back, that give them a very classy look. What helps them stand out of the mainstream crowd are the beautiful colour variants. The Glacial Green shade that the two phones come in is a visual delight while the Interstellar Glow version of the OnePlus 8 displays different colours when light falls on it from different angles. The curvy design makes them really easy to hold and their light weight (both weigh less than 200 grams each) makes them easy to carry. In addition to this, the 8 Pro is also the first OnePlus phone to come with IP68 rating, making s it dust and water resistant.

Tall, beautiful and curvy displays

Tall, beautiful, bezel less and curvy are all things that make the display on the OnePlus 8 series special. The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a tall 6.78 inch fluid AMOLED quad HD display with an extremely high refresh rate of 120 Hz for smooth scrolling and graphics. The OnePlus 8 on the other hand brings a 6.55 inch fluid AMOLED full HD display to the table with an amazing 90 Hz refresh rate. The two displays are not only bright and smooth but will easily beat the best when it comes to general viewing experience. The OnePlus 8 Pro even has a very high rating from DisplayMate!

Never Settle in name and in the processor game

Its motto is ‘Never Settle’ which is why OnePlus does not settle for anything but the best when it comes to processors on its smartphones. OnePlus flagship phones have always featured the best mobile processors, and the OnePlus 8 series is no different. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is considered to be the choice of all flagships right now. What’s more, this chip set is paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. All this combined takes multitasking and gaming on the phone to the next level, with storage to spare!

Drenched in megapixel rain

It is always raining megapixels in the OnePlus camera department and the OnePlus 8 and atnd he OnePlus 8 Pro are definitely drenched in this rain. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with two (yes, two!) 48 megapixel sensors, one of which is the main sensor while the other is the ultra wide sensor. These two are partnered with an 8 megapixel telephoto lens and a 5 megapixel colour filter, making up the quad camera setup on the back. The OnePlus 8 features a triple camera set up with a 48 megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a 16 megapixel ultra wide sensor and a 2 megapixel dedicated macro lens. On the front both phones carry a 16 megapixel selfie shooter. No matter which One(Plus) you opt for, brilliant detail and vibrant colours are a given.

Up to date and future proof with 5G

The OnePlus 8 series not only the best of tech today but is also future proof, thanks to the support for 5G networks. Both OnePlus 8 and 8Pro can run on 5G networks, allowing you to download movies in seconds and stream even the most data hungry content with ease. So when the world upgrades to 5G, you do not have to worry about upgrading your phone.

Warp Charge with and without wires

To run all this spec muscle, all day long, you obviously need a big battery, and the OnePlus 8 series has just that.. The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on a massive 4,510 mAh battery while the OnePlus 8 comes with a 4,300 mAh battery. Both can ast you a day of heavy usage with ease. Even if you do drain them, these batteries can get charged in a jiffy, thanks to the iconic Warp Charge 30T that OnePlus offers with the devices. And the 8 Pro r comes with support for Warp Charge 30W wireless charging, delivering speedy charging minus the hassle of wires.

Oxygen that binds it together

Tying all the hardware and design together and making it work is the Oxygen running through the OnePlus 8 series’ veins, quite literally. The two devices run on Android 10 topped with OnePlus’ in-house OxygenUI. Known for being clean, simple and functional, the OnePlus UI retains the soul of a stock Android phone and bundles it with a number of optimisations and features that basically give you the best of both worlds. The brand has also a formidable reputation for updating UI on its smartphones very regularly which means, your OnePlus will come with up to date software wise for at least the next couple of years. Talk of a long term investment.

Price that will make you say, “Take my money, already!”

All of this comes at prices that are surprisingly affordable, in best OnePlus tradition. The OnePlus 8 comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 41,999 while the 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 54,999 for its base variant, making them the best value for money devices out there, given what they offer. If you are on a slightly tighter budget, you can go for the OnePlus 8 and if budget is not an issue, the OnePlus 8 Pro, should be your next flagship phone. Either way, the OnePlus 8 series has got flagship seekers covered!

