LG’s next smartphone could remind you of the classic ‘Chocolate’ phone

The next-generation LG smartphone is expected to look like a Chocolate phone of the past. Multiple reports suggest that the South Korean major is going to launch a new smartphone with a refreshed design. Specifically, the report published by Naver News mentioned that LG has decided to ditch the “G” series branding altogether.

A source close to Naver News revealed that the phone looks different from the current generation 5G devices. “It is very different from the 5G product design of other manufacturers that have been released so far,” he said.

“It reminded me of the moment I first saw a Chocolate phone 15 years ago.”

There is no clarity on which Chocolate phone the source is referring to. Just to recall, the first Chocolate phone which was launched in 2005, went on to become a huge hit. Later, LG launched multiple phones in the Chocolate phone lineup, targeting different price points and customers. Those popular phones had a different name for every model focusing on a specific design feature.

It’s being said that LG is using a new approach to make its smartphone business profitable. The handset will reportedly include dual-screen, a 6.7 to 6.9-inch main screen, a 4,000mAh battery, quad cameras, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series processor. That means the smartphone will be a mid-range device and not a flagship phone.

Without a doubt, LG is taking a new approach to rival Apple and Samsung in the smartphone business. We’ll find out more about the mysterious smartphone in a few months, as we get closer to the release date of the handset.

