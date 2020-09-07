LG’s ambitious rotating screen phone will be officially called ‘Wing’

The highlight of the LG Wing will be its rotating screen.

The Wing is the official name of LG’s next flagship. It’s the first smartphone that’s part of LG’s Explorer Project, which the company describes as its “new mobile category aimed at discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices, focusing on the evolving and ever-changing needs of today’s consumers and challenging established user norms.”

The LG Wing has been in the news for quite some time. The phone will have the main 6.8-inch panel that can swivel to the top and sit horizontally. The main screen would be used to consume content, while a 4-inch secondary square display can swivel at a 90-degree angle. The Wing is said to be packing a Snapdragon 765 processor, a triple camera system and 5G support.

The rotating screen is not exactly a new concept for LG. Back in 2007, LG announced the VX9400 phone with the swivel screen. That same phone was also featured in the first Iron Man movie.

Last week, LG gave a sneak peek of the dual-screen phone in a teaser video. The teaser showcases what’s to come from LG as the company bets on new phone designs to compete in the crowded smartphone market. Microsoft recently announced the Surface Duo, the Android-powered device that lets you run different apps on each of the two screens. The Duo sports two 5.6-inch screens, which fold out to an overall 8.1-inch display. Samsung too wants to establish as the front runner in the next generation smartphone war with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Fold 2 has a 7.6-inch primary display and is 6.2 inches wide when unfolded.

The official launch of the Wing will take place on September 14 at 11:00 am PT. The 5G-enabled LG Wing is rumoured to cost over $1000.

