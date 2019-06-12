LG X6 with 19:9 FullVision display, triple rear cameras launched: Price, specifications

LG has launched a new smartphone, dubbed LG X6 in its home country, South Korea. It is priced at Won 3,49,800 (approximately Rs 20,500) and has been made available in two colour options: New Moroccan Blue and New Aurora Black. Both the colour options come with a gradient finish to them.

Key features of the device include a MIL-STD 810G durability rating, triple back cameras, waterdrop design display, a MediaTek MT6762 processor and support for LG Pay.

LG X6 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6762 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own LG UX skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, which the company claims can provide consumers with up to 13 hours of talk time on a single charge.

LG X6 comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The device features a 13MP sensor up front to take selfies.

In related news, LG will soon be launching a new W-series smartphone in India. The device will sport a punch hole display paired with a triple camera setup on the back. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon. The company is yet to reveal a launch date for the same.