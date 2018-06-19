LG X5 (2018) with 4500mAh battery launched in South Korea: Price, specifications

LG X5 (2018) has gone official in South Korea with a massive 4500mAh battery. LG X5 (2018) has gone official in South Korea with a massive 4500mAh battery.

LG has launched the X5 (2018) – the company’s latest mid-end smartphone. The X5 (2018) features an octa-core processor and a 4500mAh battery. The phone is priced at 363,000 Korean won ( or approx Rs 22,555) and is currently limited to the South Korean market. LG X5 (2018) is a sequel to the original X5, which made its debut last year.

The X5 (2018) sports a 5.5-inch HD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. A microSD card slot is also there for memory expansion. On the camera front, the LG X5 (2018) comes with a 13MP rear sensor, backed by PDAF and LED flash, as well as a 5MP front lens with soft LED flash.

The phone also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, which also doubles up as a camera shutter button. In addition, the handset comes with LG Pay that will let users make purchases through point-of-sale (PoS) machines. Connectivity options on the LG X5 (2018) include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC support, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In related news, LG revealed the price of the Q7 and Q7+ in South Korea, following the launch in May. There’s no update on when LG plans to launch the devices in India, but they are expected to go on sale in Europe in early July, followed by North America, South America, and Asia.

