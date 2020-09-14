scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 14, 2020
Top news

LG Wing is a crazy looking phone with rotating display

LG WING will initially launch in South Korea starting next month to be followed by key markets in North America and Europe. The price of the new smartphone has not been revealed yet. 

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 14, 2020 8:13:45 pm
LG wing, lg wing screen, lg wing price india, lg wing screen, lg wing processor, lg wing release, lg wing launch, lg win gimal mode, lg wing cameraLG Wing comes with a Gimbal Motion camera (Source: LG)

LG launched its much-hyped LG Wing smartphone today in a virtual event. The 5G phone comes with a primary screen is a 6.8-inch Full HD P-OLED screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The primary screen swivels into a T-shape to reveal the secondary G-OLED screen is 3.9-inch in size.

There is no cutout camera on the front display as it has a motorised pop-up 32MP camera. The 5G smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System.

The LG Wing has a triple-camera setup on the back with an ultra-high-resolution 64MP main sensor along with 13MP ultra-wide (117 degrees) and another 12MP ultra-wide camera (120 degrees). The 12MP “Ultra Wide Big Pixel” features a five-axis image stabilization and a special Gimbal Mode In the swivel mode, the phone provides a better grip for video shooting. Under this mode, the user will be able to control the camera with access to movements like pan, tilt, or locking onto and following a particular object.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It has IP54 water and dust resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 technology. The LG Wing weighs 260 grams and is 10.9mm thick. It is available in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colours. There are two storage variants with the 8GB of RAM. The 128GB/256GB storage is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10 with Q OS on top.

The second screen prevents interference on the primary one as the user will get the notifications for call or message on the secondary screen whether its while watching videos or using GPS.

LG WING will initially launch in South Korea starting next month to be followed by key markets in North America and Europe. The price of the new smartphone has not been revealed yet. This is LG’s first device under the Explorer Project device.

Diwali Offers on TVs - Get Vouchers Upto Rs. 9500 Bajaj finserv

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  • Tags:
  • LG
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

transfer email data, gmail, yahoo mail, hotmail, transfer to gmail, switch to gmail
Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and other G-Suite services suffer global outage

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement