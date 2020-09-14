LG Wing is a crazy looking phone with rotating display

LG Wing comes with a Gimbal Motion camera (Source: LG)

LG launched its much-hyped LG Wing smartphone today in a virtual event. The 5G phone comes with a primary screen is a 6.8-inch Full HD P-OLED screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The primary screen swivels into a T-shape to reveal the secondary G-OLED screen is 3.9-inch in size.

There is no cutout camera on the front display as it has a motorised pop-up 32MP camera. The 5G smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System.

The LG Wing has a triple-camera setup on the back with an ultra-high-resolution 64MP main sensor along with 13MP ultra-wide (117 degrees) and another 12MP ultra-wide camera (120 degrees). The 12MP “Ultra Wide Big Pixel” features a five-axis image stabilization and a special Gimbal Mode In the swivel mode, the phone provides a better grip for video shooting. Under this mode, the user will be able to control the camera with access to movements like pan, tilt, or locking onto and following a particular object.

It has IP54 water and dust resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 technology. The LG Wing weighs 260 grams and is 10.9mm thick. It is available in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colours. There are two storage variants with the 8GB of RAM. The 128GB/256GB storage is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10 with Q OS on top.

The second screen prevents interference on the primary one as the user will get the notifications for call or message on the secondary screen whether its while watching videos or using GPS.

LG WING will initially launch in South Korea starting next month to be followed by key markets in North America and Europe. The price of the new smartphone has not been revealed yet. This is LG’s first device under the Explorer Project device.

