LG W41, W41+, W41 Pro launched in India: Check price, specifications

The LG W41 series is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. (Image Source: LG)

LG has launched its latest mid-range smartphones in India today, the LG W41 series. The series consists of the vanilla W41, the W41+ and the W41 Pro. All three phones are essentially the same devices, differentiated by only the RAM and storage configurations.

The LG W41 features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the LG W41+ features 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The highest-end LG W41 Pro feature 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

With the MediaTek Helio G35, 48MP quad-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery, the phone will compete with devices like the Poco M3, Realme 7i and the Redmi 9 power. Here are the complete specifications of the LG W41 series.

LG W41 series specifications

The LG W41 features a 6.55-inch LCD panel with a 1,600 x 720 HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 400 nits. There is a punch-hole cutout on the front that houses the front camera. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage based on what variant you get.

In terms of the camera optics, the phone offers a 48MP main camera sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls as well. You can also find a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the phone.

The phone runs on Android 10, with LG’s Q OS on top. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C port, which can also be used for data transfer.

Pricing

The LG W41 is priced at Rs 13,490, and the LG W41+ is priced at 14,490. Meanwhile, the LG W41 Pro is priced at Rs 15,490. The phones are available in two colours, Laser Blue and Magic Blue.